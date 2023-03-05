Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 140.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Liberty Global

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

