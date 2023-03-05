Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cognex were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 3.0 %

CGNX stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.