Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $445,000 Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JOYY were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

