Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $474,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.8 %

BKR opened at $32.28 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

