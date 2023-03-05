Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $525,000 Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

About EPAM Systems

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $305.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.