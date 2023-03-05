Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 282,361 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,393,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,835,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Stories

