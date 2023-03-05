Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.40. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

