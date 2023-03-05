Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $201,000 in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $104,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $279.31.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.92.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

