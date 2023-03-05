Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $242,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,476,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,069,783.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,936. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

DBX opened at $20.63 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

