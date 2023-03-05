Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

