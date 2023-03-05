Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 19,900 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GDS were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $33,951,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in GDS by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 708,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,516 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of GDS opened at $20.60 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

