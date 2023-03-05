Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 22,581 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Carvana were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $10.09 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $150.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.80.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

