Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $289,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $74.26 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

