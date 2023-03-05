Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

