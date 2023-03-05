Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 3,881 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $85.53.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.