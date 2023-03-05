Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$104.50

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NA. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$102.74 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$98.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6924528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.04%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,088.90. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,148.72. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total transaction of C$949,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

