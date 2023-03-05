Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.54. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$3.62 and a one year high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.