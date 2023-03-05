Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
