Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus
sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website
. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe
sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link
. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders have sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $500,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.
ARQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus
sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website
. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe
sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link
. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Insiders have sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $500,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.