Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $116,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,991 shares of company stock valued at $500,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

