Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 29,607 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after buying an additional 911,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 738,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,698,176.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $610,700. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Viavi Solutions



Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

