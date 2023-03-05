Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

