Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 29,072 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 669.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 336,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $296,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $880,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

