Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 94,607 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $124,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Full Truck Alliance Price Performance
NYSE:YMM opened at $8.22 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.
Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
