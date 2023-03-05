Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 94,607 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth $124,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YMM opened at $8.22 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

YMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

