Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 10,385 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,385 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORA opened at $87.22 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

