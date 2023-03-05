Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $44.69 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

