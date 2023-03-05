Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $940,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More

