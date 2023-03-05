Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.