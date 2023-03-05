Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $675,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Barclays began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $95.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock valued at $123,008. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

