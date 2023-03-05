Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $875,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trimble Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
