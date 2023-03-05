Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $875,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trimble

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.