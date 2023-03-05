Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $910,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 557,497 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of IPGP opened at $127.12 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

