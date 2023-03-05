Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $13,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.



