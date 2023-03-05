Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $791,000 Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,652 shares of company stock worth $1,391,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ALSN opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

