Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $935,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

SABR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

