Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $29.19 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

