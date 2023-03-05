Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SAH opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

