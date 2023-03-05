Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Lovesac worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $446.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

