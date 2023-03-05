Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $769,650. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

