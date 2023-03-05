Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 112,085 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,085 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $27.20 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

International Game Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Stories

