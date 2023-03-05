Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 29,566 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

