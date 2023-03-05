Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 44,239 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ALLO opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

