Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $998,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

