Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.