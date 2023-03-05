Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.20 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

COF opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.