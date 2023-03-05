Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to Sell at Odeon Capital Group

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.20 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

COF opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.