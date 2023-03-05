Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.32. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$38.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 220.95%.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

