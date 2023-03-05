Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.
Capital Power Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$38.55 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.
Capital Power Increases Dividend
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.