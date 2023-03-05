Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at TD Securities

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$42.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$38.55 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.95%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

