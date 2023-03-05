Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $159,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $265.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $217.92 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

