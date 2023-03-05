CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $9.80 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCCS stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 620,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 3,982,500 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

