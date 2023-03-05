CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $9.80 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
CCCS stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.
In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
