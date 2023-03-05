Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 4.29 $120.81 million $0.61 10.03 BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.19 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.82

Cellebrite DI has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellebrite DI and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 44.63% 34.28% 3.54% BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64%

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats BIO-key International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

