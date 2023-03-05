Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Celsius Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Celsius

CELH stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celsius by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

