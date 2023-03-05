Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CG opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.03. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

About Centerra Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.64%.

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.